B. Riley Upgrades Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) to Strong-Buy

B. Riley upgraded shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Legacy Housing’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Legacy Housing Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $578.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.78. Legacy Housing has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $441,264.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 732,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,578,051.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $441,264.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 732,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,578,051.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Kyle Stouder purchased 5,050 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $100,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,397.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,621 in the last ninety days. 32.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 79.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

