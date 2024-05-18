Cormark Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR)

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Tuesday, May 14th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Cormark also issued estimates for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($1.14). The company had revenue of C$16.33 million during the quarter.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.