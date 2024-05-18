Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.50.

VST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra stock opened at $94.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Vistra has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $97.90.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. On average, analysts expect that Vistra will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at $45,447,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1,493.6% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 107,089 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Vistra by 5.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

