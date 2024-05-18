Analyzing United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) and Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY)

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) and Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Internet and Chiba Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Internet $6.23 billion 0.76 $386.88 million N/A N/A Chiba Bank $2.06 billion N/A $446.04 million $3.05 12.14

Chiba Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United Internet.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Internet 0 2 3 0 2.60 Chiba Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for United Internet and Chiba Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Risk and Volatility

United Internet has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chiba Bank has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Internet and Chiba Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Internet 4.36% 4.92% 2.51% Chiba Bank 20.43% 5.63% 0.31%

Summary

United Internet beats Chiba Bank on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs. The company also provides applications and services for home users, such as personal information management applications comprising email, to-do lists, appointments, and addresses; and online cloud storage, as well as domains and website solutions. In addition, it provides business applications for freelancers and small to medium enterprises, such as domains, websites, web hosting, servers, cloud solutions, e-shops, group work, online cloud storage, and office software. It offers its access products through the yourfone, smartmobile.de, 1&1, and 1&1 Versatel brands; and applications through GMX, mail.com, WEB.DE, home.pl, Arsys, STRATO, IONOS, Fasthosts, we22, InterNetX, united-domains, and World4You brand names. In addition, the company offers customers professional services in the fields of active domain management; performance-based advertising and sales services under the Sedo brand name; online advertising services under the United Internet Media brand name; and white-label website builder services under the we22 brand, as well as sells IT hardware. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Montabaur, Germany.

About Chiba Bank

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, time deposits, currency deposits, investment trusts, bonds, and pensions; loans, which include mortgages, renovation loans, photovoltaic, vehicle, education, and other loan products; and insurance products, such as annuity, life, medical, student, death, and travel insurance. It also offers debit and credit cards, as well as internet banking services. In addition, the company engages in securities, investment management and advisory, software development, commissioned computation tasks, research and investigation of IT and financial technologies, leasing, operation, and management of investment funds, mergers and acquisition advisory, credit guarantee businesses, management and collection of claims businesses. Further, it provides loan guarantees and fee collection services; accounting, general administration entrustment, and temporary staff services; and is involved in outsourcing of operational business. Additionally, it rents and maintains office buildings and welfare facilities; provides research, survey, and consulting services; purchases and sells supplies and consumer goods; and engages in renewable energy generation. The company serves individuals and corporations. The Chiba Bank, Ltd. was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Chiba City, Japan.

