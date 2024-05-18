Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Issued By Zacks Research

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for O-I Glass in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for O-I Glass’ current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

OI opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,362,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,220,000 after acquiring an additional 221,823 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,615,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,358,000 after purchasing an additional 728,493 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,808,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,340 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,644,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,870,000 after buying an additional 641,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 39.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,200,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,809,000 after buying an additional 623,705 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

