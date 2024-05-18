Roblox Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Roblox in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.50). Roth Capital currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roblox’s current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.56) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The business had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.76.

Roblox Price Performance

Roblox stock opened at $32.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.42. Roblox has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Roblox by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Roblox by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 19.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $164,241.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,310.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $164,241.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,310.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,650 shares of company stock worth $12,155,579. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

