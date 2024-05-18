Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Lowered by Analyst

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of SoundHound AI in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoundHound AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SoundHound AI’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

SOUN opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 2.87. SoundHound AI has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth $29,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 31,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $192,523.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,918,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 450,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 31,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $192,523.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,918,012.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,188,475. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

