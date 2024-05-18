Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.89) Per Share

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neurogene in a research note issued on Monday, May 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.19). Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurogene’s current full-year earnings is ($3.81) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Neurogene’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.67) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.22) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NGNE. William Blair assumed coverage on Neurogene in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Neurogene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Neurogene from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Neurogene Stock Performance

Shares of NGNE opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.95. Neurogene has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Institutional Trading of Neurogene

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth $19,268,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Neurogene in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,036,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurogene by 906.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after purchasing an additional 457,062 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Company Profile

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

