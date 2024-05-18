Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Cut by Zacks Research

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Spirit Airlines in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.69). The consensus estimate for Spirit Airlines’ current full-year earnings is ($3.35) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.26) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SAVE. Barclays started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $3.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.57.

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $415.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 34.64% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2,369.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 733,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 704,134 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 29.7% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,904,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,424,000 after acquiring an additional 436,486 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,143,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,520,000 after acquiring an additional 363,519 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 672,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 356,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $5,488,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

