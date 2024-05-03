Wells Fargo & Company Trims PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Target Price to $18.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PENN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PENN stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.13. 8,571,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,921,869. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.06.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.18). PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 324.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.