First Mid Bancshares (FMBH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $79.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 17.82%. On average, analysts expect First Mid Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FMBH opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $743.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.87. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.03.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FMBH shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on First Mid Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Mid Bancshares from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Mid Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

