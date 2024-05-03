SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.49% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNOV. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 611.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 298,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 256,990 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 153,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 19,386 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 143,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 43,497 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 458.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 97,341 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.48. 3,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.24 million, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

