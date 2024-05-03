Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $246,000 in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,350,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,778,000 after buying an additional 34,883 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,296,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,389,000 after purchasing an additional 67,977 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 29.7% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,904,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,424,000 after buying an additional 436,486 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 64,580 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAVE shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.85 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.91.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of SAVE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.71. 6,264,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,805,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

