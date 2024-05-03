Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Navigator were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 498,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 82,066 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navigator by 104.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,791 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 78,702 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navigator during the 3rd quarter worth $721,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 72,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 43,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Navigator in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVGS traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $15.42. The stock had a trading volume of 147,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,829. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $16.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $123.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 14.94%. Equities analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Navigator’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

