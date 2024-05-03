Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for BILL (NYSE:BILL)

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 76.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BILL from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.62.

BILL Stock Performance

BILL stock traded down $6.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.58. 7,335,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,533. BILL has a twelve month low of $51.94 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.53 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BILL will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $60,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in BILL by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in BILL by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in BILL by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BILL by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in BILL by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

