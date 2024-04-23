Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 24.54%. On average, analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.81. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $53.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.13.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYBT. Hovde Group started coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Featured Stories

