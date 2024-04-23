29,714 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,714 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.62.

Masco Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $71.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average is $66.57. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $78.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 28.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

