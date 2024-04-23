Duality Advisers LP Acquires 5,622 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 155.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total transaction of $1,290,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,869,150.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total transaction of $1,290,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,869,150.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $3,548,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,756.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,790 shares of company stock valued at $30,528,633 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $234.06 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $204.44 and a 52-week high of $261.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.68.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.25.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

