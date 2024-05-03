Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $154,000 Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,628 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GENI. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,244,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GENI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

GENI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,719. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87. Genius Sports Limited has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $8.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

