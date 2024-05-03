KeyCorp Trims IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Target Price to $64.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at KeyCorp from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.23.

Shares of IAC stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $55.07. 14,590,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. IAC has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $69.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.34.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.53). IAC had a net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAC will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IAC during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in IAC by 23.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in IAC by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in IAC by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in IAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

