OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

ONEW traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 81,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $362.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.61. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $39.15.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $364.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 319.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

