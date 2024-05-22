Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Avinger in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Avinger Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23. Avinger has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The medical device company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($4.57). The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avinger will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

