Gartner (NYSE:IT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

IT has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a hold rating and a $507.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $474.50.

Get Gartner alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gartner

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $449.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $456.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.12. Gartner has a 12 month low of $323.61 and a 12 month high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Gartner will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,777.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,270 shares of company stock worth $10,289,124 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Gartner by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gartner

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.