Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DOOR. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $133.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Masonite International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masonite International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.89.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Masonite International

Masonite International Stock Performance

NYSE DOOR opened at $132.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $76.87 and a 52 week high of $132.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.64. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.76). Masonite International had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $668.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masonite International will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $51,503.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,985.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $51,503.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,985.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $93,693.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,641 shares of company stock worth $213,329. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masonite International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,090,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Masonite International by 14.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 72.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 16.9% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

(Get Free Report)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.