Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Heron Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heron Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $3.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $518.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 127.3% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 26,713,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,963,503 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,226,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,529,567 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,798,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 1,209,500 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 28.6% during the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 2,109,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 469,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

