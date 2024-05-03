Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Shares Up 12.5%

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 261,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 190,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Solstice Gold Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$8.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

