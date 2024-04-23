TISCO Financial Group Public Company Limited to Issue Dividend of $1.39 (OTC:TSCFY)

TISCO Financial Group Public Company Limited (OTC:TSCFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 1.3877 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th.

TISCO Financial Group Public Stock Performance

OTC:TSCFY opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.14. TISCO Financial Group Public has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $28.48.

About TISCO Financial Group Public

TISCO Financial Group Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses in Thailand. The company operates through Commercial Banking Business, Securities Business, Asset Management Business, and Support Business segments.

