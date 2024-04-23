TISCO Financial Group Public Company Limited to Issue Dividend of $1.39 (OTC:TSCFY)

TISCO Financial Group Public Company Limited (OTC:TSCFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 1.3877 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th.
OTC:TSCFY opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.14. TISCO Financial Group Public has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $28.48.
