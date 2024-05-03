Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 481,619 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,075,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481,619 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 10.95% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $440,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 42,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $89.66. The company had a trading volume of 56,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $93.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.41.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

