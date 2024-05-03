Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,540,410 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,462,800 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria worth $496,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 250,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 39,075 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 16,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 1.6 %

BBVA stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.59. 3,617,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,033. The firm has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1695 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

