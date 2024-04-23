Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th.

Topdanmark A/S Stock Performance

TPDKY stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36. Topdanmark A/S has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $4.68.

Topdanmark A/S Company Profile

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, offers life and non-life insurance products and services in Denmark. The company operates through Private and SME segments. It offers illness and accident, health, workers' compensation, motor, fire and property, liability, tourist assistance, and other insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes to individual households, agricultural and SME businesses, and private customers under the Topdanmark brands.

