MCF Advisors LLC Buys 374 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 156.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Q2 by 2,582.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in Q2 by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 5,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $267,134.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,085 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,500.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $33,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 420,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,512,488.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 5,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $267,134.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,500.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,639 shares of company stock worth $14,994,784 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTWO opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.91. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.31 million. On average, analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QTWO. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

