American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,588,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 191,428 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of American Tower worth $342,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $1,278,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in American Tower by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.74. 3,130,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,077. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. American Tower’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.91.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

