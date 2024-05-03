Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 965,173 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 965,173 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $525,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 51.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after acquiring an additional 227,681 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Unilever by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,582,000 after purchasing an additional 47,256 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 3,718.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 171,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 167,146 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,038,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 762,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,946,000 after acquiring an additional 98,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $52.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,413,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,448. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.66. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.69.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

