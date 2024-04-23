Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.07 Per Share

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 1.0658 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This is an increase from Koç Holding A.S.’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Koç Holding A.S. Trading Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS KHOLY opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.76. Koç Holding A.S. has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $35.54.

About Koç Holding A.S.

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, wind, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

