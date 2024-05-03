Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,065,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465,165 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.73% of GSK worth $558,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in GSK by 2,816.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 271.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in GSK by 62.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.50. 4,048,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,508,426. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $43.84. The company has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.09.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.42% and a net margin of 14.62%. Equities analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

See Also

