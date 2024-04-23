RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Declares Dividend of $0.22

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2225 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.
RTL Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS RGLXY opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. RTL Group has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59.
About RTL Group
