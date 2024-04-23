California BanCorp (CALB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $29.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million. On average, analysts expect California BanCorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CALB stock opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. California BanCorp has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81. The company has a market cap of $179.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of California BanCorp from $26.50 to $23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

In other California BanCorp news, EVP Scott Alexander Myers sold 2,564 shares of California BanCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $63,279.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,451. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to businesses and professionals in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

