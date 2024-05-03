Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) CFO Sells $1,787,680.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.46, for a total transaction of $1,787,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,418,309.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Skaruppa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,120.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.18, for a total transaction of $1,881,440.00.

DUOL traded up $11.11 on Friday, hitting $240.00. 640,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,457. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.82 and a 12 month high of $245.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 705.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $150.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DUOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.13.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

