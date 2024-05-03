John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE HPI traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.64. 125,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,750. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
