John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE HPI traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.64. 125,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,750. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.