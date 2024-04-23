First Bancorp (FBNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $97.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.63 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, analysts expect First Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.00. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

