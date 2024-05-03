Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Northern Oil and Gas (NOG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE: NOG) in the last few weeks:

5/2/2024 – Northern Oil and Gas was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/1/2024 – Northern Oil and Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2024 – Northern Oil and Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2024 – Northern Oil and Gas was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/19/2024 – Northern Oil and Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – Northern Oil and Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Northern Oil and Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $56.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2024 – Northern Oil and Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2024 – Northern Oil and Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – Northern Oil and Gas had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NOG traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.09. The stock had a trading volume of 359,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,128. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.36. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $396.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $153,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,082 shares in the company, valued at $9,346,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $79,344.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $153,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,082 shares in the company, valued at $9,346,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,642 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,318,000 after buying an additional 605,197 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,562,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,085,000 after buying an additional 545,297 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,537,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,003,000 after buying an additional 131,448 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 13.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,445,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,153,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

