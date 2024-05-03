Asure Software’s (ASUR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 184.09% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ:ASUR traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 575,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,830. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.45 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

