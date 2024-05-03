Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JFR stock remained flat at $8.72 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 498,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,716. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $8.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

In other Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund news, VP Michael A. Perry acquired 6,600 shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $57,222.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,222. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.