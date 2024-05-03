Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

NYSE GUG traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 50,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,270. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.59. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

