Farmers National Banc (FMNB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.65 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 19.57%. On average, analysts expect Farmers National Banc to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc Price Performance

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.84. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $14.75.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.75%.

In related news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 4,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $56,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,160.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 1,528 shares of company stock valued at $21,180 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Farmers National Banc from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farmers National Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.