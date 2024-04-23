Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSEP. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 140,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 42,741 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at $55,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at $614,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 13.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.72 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.70.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.