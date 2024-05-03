TD Cowen Lowers Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target to $456.00

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $650.00 to $456.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $460.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $590.83.

Shares of Cable One stock traded down $17.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $378.13. The company had a trading volume of 162,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,573. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.80. Cable One has a one year low of $369.13 and a one year high of $749.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.68.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by ($2.67). The firm had revenue of $404.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Cable One’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 43.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 87.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Cable One by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

