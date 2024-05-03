HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE)

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NGNE. TD Cowen started coverage on Neurogene in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Monday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Neurogene in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Neurogene in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurogene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of NGNE stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $36.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,894. The firm has a market cap of $471.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.36. Neurogene has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,036,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,268,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

