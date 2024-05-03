HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE)

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.15% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NGNE. TD Cowen started coverage on Neurogene in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Monday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Neurogene in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Neurogene in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurogene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Neurogene
Neurogene Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Neurogene
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,036,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,268,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Neurogene
Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Neurogene
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Neurogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.