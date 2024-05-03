JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $91.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Get Hologic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hologic

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $76.54. 2,069,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,576. Hologic has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $86.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,055,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $361,183,000 after acquiring an additional 216,958 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,529,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,163,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,564 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,897,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,591,000 after acquiring an additional 52,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,721,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $119,472,000 after acquiring an additional 141,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.