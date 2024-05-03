Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Given New $119.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.63.

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded up $6.96 on Friday, hitting $111.23. The company had a trading volume of 651,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,075. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $71.65 and a 12-month high of $119.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.58, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $615.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,365.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,365.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 458,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 744,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $1,092,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

